Goldberg Rumors: Reasoning for Booking Star for WWE's Saudi Arabia Show Revealed

Source: WWE.com

The imminent start of All Elite Wrestling has WWE chairman Vince McMahon going all-out to prevent talent from joining the new promotion.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t PWMania.com), WWE approached Goldberg about appearing on its June 7 event in Saudi Arabia to ensure he didn't sign with AEW:

"Those in WWE say the company approached Goldberg, figuring he was the one guy left who could go to AEW and perhaps bring back lapsed fans, similar to how Vince McMahon, without the benefit of hindsight, left the door open to WCW for Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper and Randy Savage in the 90s.

"Obviously he'll be getting giant money on his new deal. A few performers have gotten seven figures for these shows and the fact Goldberg wrestles [so] sparingly tells you he's not doing anything cheap, let alone this."

WWE announced its next Saudi Arabia show Wednesday, with Goldberg among the wrestlers slated to appear at the event.

AEW was founded in January by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan and Tony Khan, with former WWE star Cody Rhodes serving as an executive vice president and performer. Its first official event will be Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 25.

The company has already signed several high-profile stars, including former WWE star Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Goldberg's most recent WWE appearance came when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in April 2018. His last match was at WrestleMania 33 when he lost the WWE universal title to Brock Lesnar.