Kelly Oubre Jr., Suns Agree to 2-Year, $30 Million Contract

Kelly Oubre Jr., Suns Agree to 2-Year, $30 Million ContractJuly 11, 2019
Restricted free-agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns for two years and $30 million.
Nima Namakian, Oubre's agent, relayed the news to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The reporter also mentioned what the two-year deal means for Oubre in forthcoming years:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Oubre Jr., gets financial security now with an opportunity to return to the marketplace as a 25-year-old unrestricted free agent in 2021. https://t.co/NPL1fT1iHr
The Suns previously extended a qualifying offer to Oubre on June 26.
Oubre, 23, averaged 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 12 games after the Suns named him a starter after the All-Star break. Phoenix went 6-6 in that span, which included wins over the 60-22 Milwaukee Bucks and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
He saved his best game for last, dropping 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting in a 138-136 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Suns went 13-57 otherwise, so the Oubre starting-lineup move clearly rejuvenated Phoenix. However, Oubre suffered a left thumb injury and was forced to miss the season's final 11 games.
For the year, Oubre averaged 15.2 points on 44.5 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Washington Wizards and Suns.
A Dec. 17 trade sent Oubre from Washington to Phoenix, where he posted 16.9 points on 45.3 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 40 games (12 starts) overall.
Oubre's second-half performance could foreshadow a significant breakthrough for the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, and the question is whether Oubre continues his torrid pace. If so, the Suns are getting a steal.
