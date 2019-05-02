Video: Watch Reds' Jesse Winker, David Bell Get Ejected After Screaming at Ump

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds may be in favor of automated ball and strike calls after Thursday's display from home-plate umpire Marty Foster.

With Jesse Winker batting in the top of the ninth inning against the New York Mets, Foster called strike two on a borderline pitch. Winker proceeded to argue and was ejected just as his manager, David Bell, came charging out to protect his player.

Bell was also ejected.

That it was Winker who was ejected was not lost on Mets fans. The Reds outfielder waved goodbye to the fans following a game-ending sliding catch in Wednesday's contest, which drew boos as he led off Thursday's contest. He waved again after the ejection:

"There were a lot of different expletives," Winker said of his Wednesday back-and-forth with Mets fans, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. "It's fun. At some point, I heard them chanting my mom's name, I think. Karen Winker. That's pretty much a standard thing. I grew up with two older brothers. I haven't heard anything that's gonna offend me. They've said it all growing up."

As for Thursday's game, Kyle Farmer pinch hit with an 0-2 count after Winker was ejected and was promptly called out on strikes on a pitch that was well outside. Yasiel Puig was also called out on strikes later in the inning to end the game with the potential tying run on second base on a pitch that was also outside the strike zone.

The poor calls by Foster and the ejections don't take away from Noah Syndergaard's brilliant performance in the Mets' 1-0 win.

He pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts, four hits allowed and one walk. He also drove in the game's only run with a solo homer in the third inning.