MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Christian Pondella/Getty Images

The young 2019 MotoGP season will continue on Sunday in Jerez, as defending world champion Marc Marquez looks to get back on track in the Spanish Grand Prix after his crash in America.

Marquez's crash in Austin saw him drop to fourth place in the overall standings, but he sits just nine points behind current leader Andrea Dovizioso. Valentino Rossi and Alex Rins are second and third, respectively.

Here is a look at the race schedule for the Spain Grand Prix, as well as live stream info.

Friday, May 3

8:55 a.m GMT/3:55 a.m. ET.: FP1

1:10 p.m GMT/8:10 a.m. ET.: FP2

Saturday, May 4

8:55 a.m GMT/3:55 a.m. ET: FP3

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: FP4

1:10 p.m GMT/8:10 a.m. ET.: Q1

1:35 p.m. GMT/8:35 a.m. ET: Q2

Sunday, May 5

8:40 a.m GMT/3:40 a.m. ET.: WUP

1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m. ET: Race

Live-Stream Links: BT Sport App, beIN Sports CONNECT

Top Riders

Marc Marquez, Honda

Five-time MotoGP world champion Marquez started the season on fire with a second-placed finish in Qatar and a win in Argentina, putting the rest of the field on notice. He was riding well in Austin and seemed primed to add to his lead in the overall standings, until he crashed out and opened the door for Rins to get his first win of the season.

According to Marquez, a mechanical issue played a part in the crash, and the team has fixed the problem:

The 26-year-old won last year's race in Jerez, a track that has historically not been one of his favourites, with just two wins so far. He pushed his bike hard last year, nearly sliding out of a turn at one point:

There's no denying his form―he has scored back-to-back pole positions and fastest laps in the past two races―or his talent, with his five world titles. If Marquez can avoid mistakes, he should be able to bounce back from his crash in Austin with a win on home soil.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati

Dovizioso leads the current standings by three points, courtesy of a win in Qatar, third-placed finish in Argentina and fourth-placed finish in the United States. The 33-year-old Italian is trending in the wrong direction, and he needs a strong result in Jerez to keep his momentum.

Christian Pondella/Getty Images

Unfortunately, his history at the track is far from positive. Dovizioso has never won in Jerez in MotoGP or the junior levels below the top class. In last year's race, he was involved in a spectacular crash with Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedros, per Motorsport's David Gruz.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha

The only rider in the top four of the standings without a win so far, Rossi has finished in second place in the last two races. Consistency has been the 40-year-old's biggest weapon so far, and he's done a fine job avoiding costly errors on his much improved Yamaha.

He has enjoyed some fantastic moments in Jerez, including this epic battle with Sete Gibernau in 2005:

The veteran's last win at the track came in 2016, and that was his first since 2009. Rossi has won just a single MotoGP race since the start of the 2017 season.