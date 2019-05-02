Report: Robert Nkemdiche's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Declined by Cardinals

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has been with the Arizona Cardinals his entire career since they selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, but his time with the NFC West team could be limited after they reportedly declined the fifth-year option on his contract.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news Thursday, noting Nkemdiche is primed to be "a talented addition to the free-agent market next March" with this move.

The 2019 campaign will be the final season of his four-year rookie contract worth $8.6 million, per Spotrac.

While he has flashed his potential at times as a pass-rushing defensive tackle who can clog rushing lanes, Nkemdiche has not lived up to the high expectations that accompanied him following his career at Ole Miss.

He played 10 games in 2018 with six starts and posted 4.5 sacks and 32 combined tackles, which were both career-best numbers. However, he dealt with a foot injury early in the season and then torn his ACL in December.

The torn ACL puts his health in doubt going into the 2019 campaign.

Health issues have been a constant concern for Nkemdiche, who has appeared in just 27 of 48 games through the first three seasons of his career.

It should be noted that this move does not preclude the Cardinals from bringing the defensive tackle back following the 2019 season. They can re-sign him in the offseason or even extend his contract should they feel his play warrants it when he returns from injury.