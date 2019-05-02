Lawyer: Tyreek Hill 'Categorically Denies' Crystal Espinal's Child Abuse Claims

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

In a four-page letter sent to the NFL, the lawyer for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill denies allegations of child abuse on his behalf while calling comments to his fiancee Crystal Espinal "inexcusable."

The letter, which was obtained by ESPN, says Hill plans to "cooperate with the NFL investigation to the extent that he can under the law." Attorney N. Trey Pettlon wrote Hill says he never punched his son in the chest. Espinal said their son told her Hill was responsible for breaking his arm, while Pettlon says this was "investigated thoroughly" and that there was "nothing about the injury to suggest it was anything but an accident."

"He categorically denies he has ever 'punched' his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline," Pettlon wrote. "He also denies that he has ever grabbed his son’s arms and pulled them aside to strike him. There have been occasions when Tyreek has tapped his son gently on the chest with his fingers, while his son was crying and said, 'man up, buddy' or 'don’t cry, my man.'"

In an audio recording that was leaked to media, Espinal said Hill disciplined their son by punching him in the chest. She also said their son said "daddy did it" regarding his broken arm and that he's "terrified" of Hill, to which Hill replied "you need to be terrified of me, too, b---h,"

Police reopened a child abuse investigation against Hill following the release of the audio. Prosecutors initially declined to press charges due to a lack of evidence sufficient to charge Hill with a crime.

The letter includes a text-message exchange between Hill and Espinal in which she says she caused marks on their son by spanking him:

Tyreek: “Crystal you know I didn’t cause any bruising or harm to [our son.] But for some reason I still may be charged.”

Crystal: “I know you didn’t. I did. I hurt [our son.] I’m the one that did it. I was hurt and mad at you so I blamed you for everything.”

In regard to Hill's comment telling Espinal she should be "terrified" of him, Pettlon characterized the comment as "inexcusable" but "inconsistent with Tyreek's conversations with Ms. Espinal over the past several months."

Pettlon said a forensic team went through texts between Hill and Espinal and did not find anything similar to his threatening comment. He notes Hill and Espinal have begun relationship counseling, with Hill also currently undergoing personal counseling.