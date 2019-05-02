Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier: Early Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

John Locher/Associated Press

The official bout agreement has yet to be signed, but all signs point to the UFC lightweight championship unification bout to take place this September in Abu Dhabi. Per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, UFC 242 will take place on September 7 in Abu Dhabi with the lightweight title tilt expected to headline.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning undisputed champion, will unify the belt with newly minted interim champ Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov has dominated throughout his career, but can Poirier continue his hot streak and shock the world?

It is a tall order but Poirier brings in a well-rounded attack. Nurmagomedov has been impressive, but he has shown himself to be human from time to time. It makes the lightweight title bout very intriguing and not a foregone conclusion that Nurmagomedov walks away with another victory.

Can Poirier pull it off? Will it be another dominant showing from Nurmagomedov?

Let's break down the action from head-to-toe and see where each fighter holds the edge before totaling it together and making a prediction. This is your early Nurmagomedov-Poirier breakdown ahead of UFC 242.