Kliff Kingsbury: 'We'll See' on Kyler Murray Starting; 'We Have Brett Hundley'

Matt York/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't ready to hand him the starting job just yet.

"We'll see," Kingsbury said on Wednesday's episode of The Jim Rome Show when asked if Murray will start in Week 1 (h/t Herbie Teope of NFL.com). "We're still working through all those things. We have Brett Hundley here—who we're very excited about—but we'll see where that kind of goes."

The Cardinals signed Hundley to a one-year deal in March, but he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since he struggled in 2017 in place of Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers and threw nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Kingsbury is at least keeping the notion of competition alive with plenty of time until the season, but general manager Steve Keim didn't sound like someone who envisions Hundley under center.

"We didn't draft him No. 1 overall to ride the pine," Keim said on Monday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show. "I know it's a lot to put on his back, but that's why we drafted him. He's a fierce competitor, and that's what he did at Oklahoma this year. He put the team on his back. They didn't have a great defense, and he knew he had to score almost every series to give them a chance to win."

Murray won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma last year with 4,361 passing yards, 42 touchdown throws, 1,001 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns and a mere seven interceptions.

Arizona also appeared to make it clear he was the team's surefire quarterback when it traded Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins following the draft. The Cardinals selected Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft but fully shifted to Murray by trading the UCLA product so early in his career.

While starting a rookie in Week 1 will immediately throw him into the fire, the Cardinals are also playing the Detroit Lions to start the season. Detroit was just 6-10 in 2018 with a defense that was a middling 16th in the league in points allowed, so Murray will have the opportunity to grow accustomed to the NFL game against a beatable opponent.