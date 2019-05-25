Jon Moxley Appears at AEW Double or Nothing, Attacks Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose made his All Elite Wrestling debut as Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Following Chris Jericho's win over Kenny Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing, Moxley entered through the crowd and laid out both Jericho and the referee. Moxley then brawled with Omega to the top of the poker-chip entrance-stage decor and threw Omega from the top:

AEW tweeted the following after Moxley's appearance:

Moxley's AEW arrival came just a few weeks after he posted a viral video on his Twitter account that featured him breaking out of prison, which many considered to be a metaphor for him leaving WWE:

After a successful run on the independent scene as Moxley, he signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2011 and became Dean Ambrose. What followed was a run of nearly seven years on the main roster that included a long list of accolades.

In addition to being one-third of The Shield along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Ambrose won multiple titles, including the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Raw Tag Team Championships.

Ambrose missed eight months of action after suffering a triceps injury in December 2017, and he never truly regained his footing after returning.

He initially teamed with Rollins only to turn on him a couple of months later. Ambrose then reunited with Rollins and Reigns to enjoy one final run as The Shield.

In January, WWE released a statement saying Ambrose would not be renewing his contract with the company upon its expiration in April.

As a result, WWE gave Ambrose a send-off as a member of The Shield, and his final win came alongside Reigns and Rollins over Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin at a live event in Moline, Illinois, on April 21.

The Moxley video was posted on Twitter on May 1, and it quickly got the wrestling community talking.

Fans went to work looking for clues in the video in an effort to predict where he might sign. The presence of dice with the numbers two and five on them led some to speculate he would appear as Moxley at the May 25 Double or Nothing event.

Shortly after the release of the video, however, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton), reported Moxley would not begin wrestling on the indies until June and had set up bookings with multiple promotions.

That lessened some of the Moxley-to-AEW hype, but by appearing at Double or Nothing, it is likely Moxley has some sort of working relationship with the new promotion, even if it isn't an exclusive contract.

With Moxley now in the fold alongside the likes of Jericho, Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, AEW has a stacked roster that undoubtedly makes it a viable alternative to WWE.

