Arturo Vidal Says He 'Would Give Everything' to Win UCL with Barcelona

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Arturo Vidal has said he "would give everything" to win the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona this season after Wednesday's 3-0 semi-final first-leg victory over Liverpool.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring at the Camp Nou against his former club before a late Lionel Messi double put Barca on the verge of the final (U.S. only):

The Catalans will be wary of complacency after they let a 4-1 first-leg lead slip against Roma at the quarter-final stage last season.

And Vidal made it clear Barca need another stellar performance on Tuesday in the return leg at Anfield, per Marca:

"I would give everything to win the Champions League. I will give my life in the return leg and I hope to play in the final. We had to suffer for a lot of minutes. But there are still 90 minutes left to play. We have to finish the job there. We respect Liverpool, they're a great team and it will be much more difficult [at Anfield]."

Vidal, 31, has enjoyed immense success in his career at Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. He claimed his eighth consecutive league title when the Blaugrana wrapped up La Liga last weekend.

He has never, though, won the Champions League. The closest he has come was losing to Barcelona in 2015's final when he was at Juventus.

The Chilean took full advantage of his starting berth on Wednesday, playing the full 90 minutes and effectively combatting Liverpool's superb attacking line:

He could well be called on again by manager Ernesto Valverde for the return leg on Merseyside, as Barca will surely look simply to soak up pressure given their 3-0 lead in the tie.

If Barca can frustrate the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah again at Anfield, they should sail through to the final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1.

There they will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax, with the Dutch club holding a 1-0 lead in the tie after the first leg:

Barca would be strong favourites to beat either Spurs or Ajax, and after Wednesday's performance put them on the verge of the final, Vidal is one step closer to achieving his dream.