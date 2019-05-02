Report: Tiger Woods to Visit Donald Trump, White House to Honor 2019 Masters Win

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

On the heels of his improbable 2019 Masters victory, Tiger Woods is reportedly set to visit President Donald Trump in the White House next week, according to Fin Gomez of CBS News.

The 43-year-old overcame multiple back surgeries and personal challenges to win his fifth green jacket and first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.

At the time of his victory, Trump tweeted the following about presenting Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

Per Gomez, the only golfers to be presented with the medal are Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Sifford.

Woods and Trump have a friendly history together that includes playing a round of golf along with Nicklaus at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, in February:

Woods visiting the White House is a slightly different spin on the usual tradition of championship-winning teams making the trip.

That has often been a hot-button issue during Trump's presidency, with championship-winning teams like the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia Eagles choosing not to attend, but other teams like the national championship-winning Clemson football team have accepted the honor.

Trump famously footed the bill for a fast-food feast when Clemson visited in January amid the government shutdown.

There's no word yet on what may be on the menu if Woods receives an invite to stay for dinner.