Report: Tiger Woods to Visit Donald Trump, White House to Honor 2019 Masters Win

Report: Tiger Woods to Visit Donald Trump, White House to Honor 2019 Masters WinMay 2, 2019
On the heels of his improbable 2019 Masters victory, Tiger Woods is reportedly set to visit President Donald Trump in the White House next week, according to Fin Gomez of CBS News.
The 43-year-old overcame multiple back surgeries and personal challenges to win his fifth green jacket and first major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open.
At the time of his victory, Trump tweeted the following about presenting Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!
Per Gomez, the only golfers to be presented with the medal are Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Sifford.
Woods and Trump have a friendly history together that includes playing a round of golf along with Nicklaus at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, in February:
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! https://t.co/mdPN4yvS8e
Woods visiting the White House is a slightly different spin on the usual tradition of championship-winning teams making the trip.
That has often been a hot-button issue during Trump's presidency, with championship-winning teams like the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia Eagles choosing not to attend, but other teams like the national championship-winning Clemson football team have accepted the honor.
Trump famously footed the bill for a fast-food feast when Clemson visited in January amid the government shutdown.
There's no word yet on what may be on the menu if Woods receives an invite to stay for dinner.