Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

John Locher/Associated Press

Life can hardly be better for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. He's signed the richest contract in sports history with DAZN, is in his prime at 28 years old, holds two world middleweight titles and has beaten one of the toughest fighters in the world, Gennady Golovkin.

He's all but conquered the sport of boxing, but rather than sit back and cash in, he's taking on another challenge in IBF world middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs.

If you had to pick another fighter other than Golovkin to dethrone Alvarez—and some would argue Golovkin did just that in the first meeting, ruled a draw—Jacobs would be the guy.

He has power in both hands, is tough as nails and can take a punch. He faced Golovkin in March 2017, losing by a narrow decision but breaking up a stoppage streak for the Kazakh boxer that had spanned nine years. Jacobs is a legitimate threat to Alvarez's reign at middleweight.

The two will clash Saturday night in Las Vegas for a Cinco de Mayo weekend superfight. Here's how to watch.

Alvarez vs. Jacobs Fight Info

When: Saturday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: DAZN, Sky Go (UK)

Odds: Alvarez -450 (bet $450 to win $100), Jacobs +333 (bet $100 to win $333)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.com and updated May 2 at 7 a.m. ET.

We last saw Alvarez in December when he was busy making his debut as DAZN's newest golden boy, pummeling Rocky Fielding to win the WBA world super-middleweight title with a third-round technical knockout.

Alvarez's journey at 168 pounds is on hold, as he is back down to a more natural fit at middleweight to take on Jacobs, with three world titles on the line.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

For Alvarez and his trainer Eddy Reynoso, they have unfinished business at middleweight.

"We have a tremendous challenge in front of us, a tremendous champion in Daniel Jacobs, but this year, our goal is to sweep the middleweight division and win all four belts, and Daniel Jacobs will not obtain that goal," Reynoso said, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael.

Jacobs has done the best work of his career at 160 pounds. Before losing to Golovkin, he racked up a stoppage streak of his own, one that spanned 12 fights in just under six years.

He defeated the likes of Caleb Truax, Peter Quillin, and Sergio Mora (twice) along the way. He also beat a rare form of bone cancer during that time, earning the nickname of "Miracle Man."

He's won three fights since losing to Golovkin, his most recent seeing him take the IBF crown from Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October. It should be noted that all three fights went to decision, so it's possible Jacobs, 32, is losing some of his sting as he ages.

His mind remains sharp, however. It has to be if you survive 12 rounds with a brutal hitter like Golovkin and come close to winning. Jacobs has been studying Alvarez, and he believes he has found the key to beating the Mexican superstar.

"From his skill set, he has no weaknesses," said Jacobs, per the New York Daily News' Tony Paige, before adding "he has undereducated footwork and has a hard time with a moving target. We've created not only Plan A, Plan B and Plan C, but a few game plans to exploit Canelo's weaknesses."

Alvarez does like to stand and trade, often getting the better of his opponents with his signature counterpunching skills. Jacobs and his team apparently want to stay away from that and get Alvarez moving around the ring, perhaps chasing the action.

Drawing out Alvarez could work well for Jacobs, who is a bigger man with a longer reach, but it also has its pitfalls. When Alvarez does land, the punches are crisp and true. They can be eye candy for judges, and he only needs to land a few flashpoint blows each round to sway the judges and get a win on points.

Speaking of judges, the same three scorers who worked Alvarez's majority-decision win over Golovkin will also be judging Saturday's fight, per Rafael. That's hardly welcome news for Golovkin supporters who think their man deserved to win fight and may be hoping Jacobs can upset the favorite.

If Jacobs wins, it will be the signature victory he's been looking for his entire career and will earn him another massive payday or two. It will also deal a blow to Alvarez's standings in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Should Alvarez emerge victorious, it will only cement his status as one of boxing's elite, especially since he's shown a willingness to routinely take on the toughest competition in an era where so many potentially great fights don't get made. It will also help him move beyond the failed drug tests that led to a six-month ban in 2018, assuming there are no further failed tests. A good life will simply get that much better.