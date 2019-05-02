Enes Kanter on Nuggets Fans' Boos, Chants in Game 2: 'I'm Doing Something Right'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets fans let Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter know how they felt about him via "Kanter sucks" chants on Wednesday, but they didn't faze the eight-year veteran after his team's 97-90 win:

The big man was involved in a midgame scuffle after knocking down Nuggets guard Torrey Craig, which didn't win him any friends in Denver.

However, a closer look at the video reveals that Kanter was in the wrong place at the wrong time as Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pushed Kanter into Craig:

Denver fans may have been upset, but Kanter definitely didn't suck on Wednesday en route to posting 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Royce Young of ESPN.com also gave credit where it was due:

Kanter and the Blazers will return to friendlier confines when they host Denver for Game 3 on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.