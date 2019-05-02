Enes Kanter on Nuggets Fans' Boos, Chants in Game 2: 'I'm Doing Something Right'May 2, 2019
Denver Nuggets fans let Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter know how they felt about him via "Kanter sucks" chants on Wednesday, but they didn't faze the eight-year veteran after his team's 97-90 win:
Orlando Sanchez @orlandokgw
Enes Kanter responds to the "KANTER SUCKS" chants. Kanter said "I heard those chants a lot...If they're going to boo me, I'm doing something right" @Enes_Kanter #RipCity https://t.co/9osEQnhYDu
The big man was involved in a midgame scuffle after knocking down Nuggets guard Torrey Craig, which didn't win him any friends in Denver.
However, a closer look at the video reveals that Kanter was in the wrong place at the wrong time as Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pushed Kanter into Craig:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Gary Harris comes to Torrey Craig's defense after Enes Kanter knocks him down Double technical called on Harris and Kanter https://t.co/iGc4y1uG8U
Denver fans may have been upset, but Kanter definitely didn't suck on Wednesday en route to posting 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Royce Young of ESPN.com also gave credit where it was due:
Royce Young @royceyoung
Enes Kanter really has been something else for Portland. The toughness is admirable, but even beyond that, he's playing outstandingly well.
Kanter and the Blazers will return to friendlier confines when they host Denver for Game 3 on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.