Marc Gasol Exercises $25.6M Player Option Contract to Stay with Raptors

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Fresh off winning an NBA title, Marc Gasol will return to the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20 after opting into the final year of his contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

It seemed like a given Gasol would be back with Toronto. The three-time All-Star is set to make $25.595 million next season, per Spotrac.

Even though Gasol remains a productive center, it wasn't likely he would be able to make that kind of money on the open market. The 34-year-old had a successful transition with the Raptors after being acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in February.

Gasol's new teammates raved about his performance down the stretch and in the playoffs, especially on defense.