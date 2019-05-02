Jason Spezza, Stars Even Series with Crucial Game 4 Win vs. Blues

Jason Spezza, Stars Even Series with Crucial Game 4 Win vs. BluesMay 2, 2019
The Dallas Stars scored four unanswered goals en route to beating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game 4 of their NHL Western Conference semifinal playoff series.
Jason Dickinson kicked off Dallas' four-goal spurt, which occurred in a 26:05 span over the first two periods:
Jason Spezza, John Klingberg and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas. Ben Bishop finished with 27 saves.
Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko netted the goals for the Blues, who are tied two games apiece with the Stars in the best-of-seven matchup.
Tarasenko's snipe just 5:02 into the first period seemed like it would set the tone for the rest of the game:
That didn't occur, however. The Stars dominated the action, outshooting the Blues 26-17 through the first two periods and winning 35 of 59 faceoffs overall.
None of the Stars' goals were more important than Spezza's power-play score to give the Stars a 2-1 lead with 52 seconds remaining in the first frame:
Dallas Stars @DallasStars
Call it a bullet, a rocket, a bomb, a 2-1 Stars lead. #GoStars | #StanleyCup https://t.co/JmM78dsPVC
Spezza undoubtedly deserved his goal after a picture-perfect shot, but the penalty leading to the power play came under question.
At 17:15 of the first period, Blues center Tyler Bozak was called for interference on a pick play in front of the Stars net.
Thomas Welch of Respect the Note and Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch expressed doubts regarding the penalty's legitimacy:
Thomas Welch @twelcher15
Calls like that interference call are the entire reason guys like Esa Lindell embellish. Horrific officiating. Doesn’t excuse the #stlblues defense not showing up for the fourth consecutive game.
Jim Thomas @jthom1
With just 5 seconds left on the power play, 51.8 seconds left in period, after a dubious interference call on Bozak. 2-1 Stars. This will test Blues resolve.
Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News and Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun did not do the same, however:
Matthew DeFranks @MDeFranks
Tyler Bozak set a pick in front of the net. He was called for interference. Stars power play with 2:45 left in the first.
Ken Wiebe @WiebeSunSports
Pick play is called, as Tyler Bozak heads to the box for interference. Bozak got in front of Tyler Sequin, creating the lane to the net for Robert Thomas. #Stars to the PP with 2:45 to go in first period
The Stars took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission and extended that advantage to 3-1 when Klingberg went top shelf at 9:26 of the second period:
Dallas Stars @DallasStars
John Klingberg is getting it DONE in these playoffs. His latest work of art... #GoStars | #StanleyCup https://t.co/UQq35kVFux
A St. Louis turnover set up the goal, which symbolized the Blues' sloppy performance:
Jeremy Rutherford @jprutherford
That was just a matter of time … neutral-zone turnover and Klingberg with a helluva shot and it's 3-1. The Blues are getting beat all over the ice. #stlblues
Hintz then joined the top-shelf party after a pretty pass from Alexander Radulov at 17:28:
At that juncture, the wheels had officially fallen off the Blues' Game 4 efforts. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic noted the team's disorganization:
Jeremy Rutherford @jprutherford
The Stars are supporting each other everywhere, Blues are discombobulated and now Perron is letting their frustrations show … 4-1 at the intermission. #stlblues
Frustration may have boiled over for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who gave Stars netminder Ben Bishop and left wing Jamie Benn some parting gifts before going into the locker room for the second intermission:
Jeremy Rutherford @jprutherford
Binnington whacks Benn in front of the net … and then skates by Bishop and gives him a whack on the way to the locker room. #stlblues
Mark Stepneski @StarsInsideEdge
Penalties at the end of the second Binnington: minors for roughing and slashing Benn for unsportsmanlike Stars will have a power play to start the third period
The Blues didn't go away quietly, as Robert Thomas knocked home a goal off the crossbar with 6:16 remaining:
St. Louis Blues @StLouisBlues
You could feel that one coming. Robert Thomas is having himself a game. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue https://t.co/qtpHW9WPPi
However, the Blues accrued only two shots on goal for the remainder of the game.
St. Louis will host Game 5 on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN will televise the contest.