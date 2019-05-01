Laquon Treadwell's 5th-Year Contract Option Won't Be Picked Up by Vikings

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on receiver Laquon Treadwell's rookie contract on Wednesday.

Treadwell would have been owed $10.162 million in 2020 under the option, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Minnesota selected Treadwell with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft as he was working his back from a broken fibula and dislocated ankle he suffered during his junior season at Ole Miss. Measuring in at 6'2" and 221 pounds, though, he figured to give the Vikings the size and athleticism they needed on the outside.

Unfortunately for both sides, he has made a very limited impact early on in his career.

Treadwell established new career highs in catches (35), yards (302) and touchdowns (one) in 2018. That performance pushed his career numbers to 56 receptions, 517 yards and one score through three seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey, Minnesota quarterbacks have only a 67.4 passer rating when targeting Treadwell since 2016.

While the 23-year-old has shown improvement with each passing season, the Vikings decided the eight-figure price tag was too steep for their liking.

Now, Treadwell will be playing 2019 with something to prove to teams around the league.