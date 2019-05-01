NFL Rumors: Bills Decline Shaq Lawson's Contract Option, Will Be 2020 Free Agent

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Bills have declined the fifth-year option on defensive end Shaq Lawson's contact, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, making him a free agent after the 2019 season.

Lawson, 24, registered 30 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in the 2018 season. He did earn a solid grade of 76.5 from Pro Football Focus, however, 20th amongst edge-rushers.

But in his three seasons with Buffalo, he's accumulated just 10 sacks, disappointing production from the No. 19 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Monday the team would take a long, hard look at Lawson's contract situation before making a decision on the fifth-year option (h/t Nick Wojton of Bills Wire):

"That's what you do, you talk about, what is the number for the option number? What is the franchise [tag] number roughly look like it's going to be next year based off what's been signed this year? And then, what else is going to be a free agent out there? We maybe even take a look ... we won't have a great look, but we'll take a quick a look on what's coming out in the draft potentially next year."

When the Bills evaluated all of those factors, they determined that exercising Lawson's option—which would have likely sat right around $10 million—wasn't a viable decision.

That makes 2019 a huge year for Lawson, who was already facing a battle with Trent Murphy for playing time this season opposite Jerry Hughes in the team's defense. Star Lotulelei is expected to be the starter at nose tackle, while rookie first-round pick Ed Oliver is the frontrunner to start as the team's three-technique.

If Lawson doesn't win the starting job and increase his overall production, 2019 could be his last season in Buffalo. At the very least, he's now playing for his next contract.