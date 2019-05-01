Report: Tyreek Hill Won't Be Placed on NFL Commissioner's Exempt List This Week

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tyreek Hill isn't expected to face any discipline from the NFL this week after investigators re-opened a child-abuse case involving the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Up To The Minute (via NFL.com) Hill is unlikely to be placed on the commissioner's exempt list right now:

"I know people have been talking about the possibility of the Commissioner's Exempt List at least by the end of the week. That's usually something they use when there is more of a pressing thing going on, let's say the start of the season or the preseason or one of those things.

"In this case as long as he's not there with the team activities, the league has said there's really nothing else to stop him from doing right now while we gather information. So I don't expect anything in the very near future regarding Tyreek Hill and his status with the league."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on April 26 the Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe reopened the criminal case involving Hill.

The decision came after KCTV 5 obtained an audio recording in which Hill's fiancee, Crystal Espinal, accused him of abusing the couple's three-year-old son.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced Hill has been barred from all team activities as they continue to gather information about the recording and case against the wideout.

"We were deeply disturbed by what we heard [on the recorded conversation]," Veach said. "We were deeply concerned. Now, obviously, we have great concern for [fiancée] Crystal [Espinal]. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek. But our main focus, our main concern, is with the young child."

Hill and Espinal were originally being investigated for two separate incidents of child abuse and neglect on March 5 and 14. One allegation was for an alleged battery that left their son with a broken arm.

Hill previously pleaded guilty to simple assault in 2015 after choking and punching Espinal while she was pregnant with their son. He paid a $1,000 fine, completed anger management and batterer intervention courses and was on probation for two years to complete the terms of his plea agreement.

The commissioner's exempt list is used to exempt a player from the active roster without counting against the 53-man limit. The Chiefs are scheduled to have organized team activities starting on May 21, followed by a mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.