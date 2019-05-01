Bubba Watson Signs Multiyear Endorsement Contract with CBD Company cbdMD

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson signed an endorsement deal with cbdMD, a company that sells cannabidiol-based products.

Watson announced the news Wednesday on Twitter:

"I've personally felt the benefits of cbdMD's products," Watson said in a statement (via Golf Digest's Joel Beall). "CbdMD is the safest on the market and I am proud to partner with them to help millions feel better."

The BIG3 league announced Monday it had signed cbdMD to become "the official CBD partner of the BIG3."

In January, Scott McCarron became the first PGA Tour golfer to ink an endorsement deal with a company that sells CBD-related products.

The World Anti-Doping Agency generally bans athletes from using cannabinoid; however, it created an exception for cannabidiol, saying the substance "is not a cannabimimetic and has no psychoactive activity."

Andy Levinson, the executive director of the PGA Tour's anti-doping program, told Golf Digest's Brittany Romano that CBD isn't prohibited on the Tour but that any golfer using it is doing so "at [their] own risk."