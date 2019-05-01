Packers Rumors: Kenny Clark's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised for 2020 Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2019

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the second quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers reportedly exercised the fifth-year option in the rookie contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark for the 2020 NFL season.

Field Yates of ESPN provided the update Wednesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  