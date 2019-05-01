Packers Rumors: Kenny Clark's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised for 2020 Season

Packers Rumors: Kenny Clark's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised for 2020 SeasonMay 1, 2019
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
The Green Bay Packers reportedly exercised the fifth-year option in the rookie contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark for the 2020 NFL season.
Field Yates of ESPN provided the update Wednesday.
