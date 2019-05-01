NFL Rumors: Leonard Floyd's 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Bears

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears reportedly picked up the fifth-year option on linebacker Leonard Floyd's contract Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Floyd's deal now runs through 2020, and he is set to make $13.2 million in its final year, per Spotrac.

Since Chicago selected him No. 9 overall in 2016 out of Georgia, Floyd has registered 15.5 sacks in three seasons, including four in 2018.

