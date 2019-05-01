CAS Rules Caster Semenya Must Reduce Testosterone Levels to Compete

STRINGER/Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that two-time Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya must reduce her natural testosterone levels in order to compete.

Per the Guardian's Sean Ingle, CAS upheld the International Association of Athletics Federations' regulations that will require athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs), including Semenya, to take hormone suppressants before competing over distances from 400 metres to one mile.

The panel of three judges, which deliberated on the case for over two months, "found that the DSD Regulations are discriminatory but that, on the basis of the evidence submitted by the parties, such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events."

Semenya—who was born with high natural levels of testosterone—had challenged the IAAF's regulations after they were changed in March last year on the basis of discrimination and potential health risks posed to the athletes affected.

The 28-year-old, who won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in the 800 metres, tweeted her reaction to the ruling:

BBC Sport's Richard Conway relayed further comments from Semenya:

Per Conway, the IAAF said in a statement it was "grateful to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for its detailed and prompt response... pleased that the Regulations were found to be a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's legitimate aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics."

The IAAF had argued that the physical advantages of Semenya and other DSD athletes, some of whom were born with testes, by testosterone necessitated the levels be reduced.

The testosterone in their bodies fell in the male range of 7.7 to 29.4 nanomoles per litre, while more than 99 per cent of other female athletes fell in the range of 0.12-1.79 nanomoles per litre.

The South African government offered their support to Semenya:

Sports journalist Gary Al-Smith was among many to take issue with the ruling:

Per the IAAF's regulations, DSD athletes must lower their testosterone levels to under five nanomoles per litre for at least six months before they're allowed to compete internationally.

The 2019 IAAF World Championships will take place between September 27 and October 6. Semenya is the defending champion over 800 metres, having won gold in London two years ago.

Though CAS upheld the DSD regulations, it added in its statement that changes could be required in future "unless constant attention is paid to the fairness of how the regulations are implemented."