NHL Playoffs 2019: Latest Stanley Cup Predictions and Schedule Info

The NHL playoffs provide some of the best hockey action of the year, and this postseason continues to deliver just that.

Only one of the four second-round series features a team that hasn't won a game yet this round, as the other three series are at 2-1 and could go either way over the next week.

Prior to the San Jose Sharks' 4-2 Game 3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, the previous five NHL playoff games had all been decided by one goal.

Only four teams will advance to the conference finals. And there will be more close games and exciting moments as the rest of the second round unfolds.

Second-Round Picture, Schedule

*If necessary. All times ET.

Columbus vs. Boston (Blue Jackets lead 2-1)

Game 4: Boston at Columbus, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, Saturday at 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, Monday at TBD*

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, May 8 at TBD*

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders (Hurricanes lead 2-0)

Game 3: New York at Carolina, Wednesday at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: New York at Carolina, Friday at 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Carolina at New York, Sunday at TBD*

Game 6: New York at Carolina, Tuesday at TBD*

Game 7: Carolina at New York, May 8 at TBD*

Dallas vs. St. Louis (Blues lead 2-1)

Game 4: St. Louis at Dallas, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis, Friday at 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, Sunday at TBD, NBC Sports Network*

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, Tuesday at TBD*

Colorado vs. San Jose (Sharks lead 2-1)

Game 4: San Jose at Colorado, Thursday at 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, Saturday at 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, Monday at TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, May 8 at TBD*

Predictions

The Hurricanes are in the best position of any of the eight teams in the second round. They have a 2-0 lead over the Islanders heading into Games 3 and 4, which will be on their home ice.

Carolina carried over the momentum from its first-round Game 7 win over last year's Stanley Cup champions, the Washington Capitals, and it will capitalize on its commanding lead to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2009, which was also its last playoff appearance.

The other three series are at 2-1 and are more likely to go either way.

The Blues lead the Stars 2-1 entering Game 3 in Dallas, but they've had no issue playing on the road this postseason. They're 4-0 on the road in the playoffs, which included three first-round wins at Winnipeg.

Expect St. Louis to continue that road success to take a 3-1 lead in Game 4, and it will carry that momentum to a series win.

"We're really confident on the road," Blues center Tyler Bozak said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "We've played in tough buildings now throughout the playoffs. We've found ways to win late in games. When we get down or when teams tie it up, we don't really sit back. We kind of get back to our game and put it behind us."

The Sharks also have a 2-1 lead heading into a Game 4 matchup on the road after they won at Colorado on Tuesday night.

San Jose has already faced adversity this postseason, as it came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. The Sharks won't need as many games to take down the Avalanche this round to win the series and advance to the Western Conference finals.

The Blue Jackets have a 2-1 lead over the Bruins, and they're set to host Game 4 on Thursday. They notched a 2-1 win over Boston in Game 3 on Tuesday to take control of the series.

Although Columbus has had a strong postseason, winning six of its first seven games, Boston showed resilience in winning a seven-game series over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. The Bruins will do that again and outlast the Blue Jackets, even if it takes seven games like it did against the Maple Leafs.

"We've got to execute better," Boston center Patrice Bergeron said, according to NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin. "That's the bottom line. The plays that we want to make are there, in a way, but I think we're forcing a lot of them too. We've just got to go back to taking what's there in front of you."