Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Rematch Fight Reportedly Set for Aug. 17

John Locher/Associated Press

Daniel Cormier is set to face Stipe Miocic once again in a rematch of their 2018 heavyweight title fight.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, the fighters are "in the process of finalizing the bout," which will reportedly take place on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, California.

