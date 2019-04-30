Travis Scott's 'Cactus Jack' Nike Air Jordan 1 to Release Globally May 11

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 1, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - APRIL 27: Travis Scott performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)
Brian Ach/Getty Images

Rap star Travis Scott's collaboration with Nike has paid off in a major way with the release of a new version of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker. 

Scott unveiled the new "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1 on his website with an official release date scheduled for May 11:

Per the official release from Nike, the shoes will include Nike's famous Swoosh logo backward, a hidden heel pocket and some subtle Cactus Jack branding. 

"These Jordan 1s are just a fresher version of my old play shoes," Scott said in the release. "The colors are from tones and textures of what I saw growing up and remind me of my backyard and playing outside." 

Nike will also drop the Air Jordan I High OG Travis Scott apparel collection on the same day the shoes are released at select locations around the world.