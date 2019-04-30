Travis Scott's 'Cactus Jack' Nike Air Jordan 1 to Release Globally May 11

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Rap star Travis Scott's collaboration with Nike has paid off in a major way with the release of a new version of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker.

Scott unveiled the new "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1 on his website with an official release date scheduled for May 11:

Per the official release from Nike, the shoes will include Nike's famous Swoosh logo backward, a hidden heel pocket and some subtle Cactus Jack branding.

"These Jordan 1s are just a fresher version of my old play shoes," Scott said in the release. "The colors are from tones and textures of what I saw growing up and remind me of my backyard and playing outside."

Nike will also drop the Air Jordan I High OG Travis Scott apparel collection on the same day the shoes are released at select locations around the world.