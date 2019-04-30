Report: Audio Reveals Tyreek Hill Called 911 for Crystal Espinal Medical Help

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

A call for medical help to the home of Crystal Espinal and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill adds another layer to the recent case involving the two and their three-year-old son.

According to Angie Ricono of KCTV5, Hill called first responders to the house on April 1 after seeing his child was unsupervised.

"He sees a female passed out," the dispatcher said in the released audio. "The female was watching the reporting party's three-year-old son. The three-year-old is walking around with no one attending him. The female is seven months pregnant."

Espinal was seven months pregnant with twins.

During this time, Hill was staying at a hotel after receiving a no-contact order with his son.

This call came four days before Espinal lost custody of her child at a court hearing on April 5. After an April 17 court hearing, neither parent has custody of the child, who is in the care of a different family.

This comes after the child suffered a broken arm in January, for which Hill and Espinal were named in a report taken March 5, with Espinal named in another report on March 14.

The district attorney initially didn't file charges, but the department reopened the investigation after an audio tape of Hill came to light.

In the audio tape, Espinal is heard saying her son "is terrified" of Hill, while he responded, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h," per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

Hill has been suspended from all team activities while the Chiefs wait for more information.