National Lacrosse League: 2019 Playoff Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch, Stream

The 2019 National Lacrosse League playoffs begin Friday, May 3. Four teams from each of the league’s two divisions qualified for the playoffs. The NLL made the jump from six playoff teams last season to eight this season.

There will be three rounds of the playoffs: the division semifinals, division finals and NLL finals. The first two rounds will be single elimination, while the final series will be best-of-three.

Every game will be available to watch and stream live on B/R Live.

Below you can find the National Lacrosse League 2019 playoff bracket with all eight teams and seeds, the full playoff schedule, information on how to watch and stream every game live, and a preview of each playoff matchup including top players and regular season highlights.

National Lacrosse League: 2019 Playoffs bracket

The top four teams in the East and West Divisions qualified for the 2019 NLL Playoffs. In the eastern division, the seeds are:

Buffalo Bandits (14-4 regular season record) Georgia Swarm (12-6) Toronto Rock (12-6) New England Black Wolves (9-9)

In the western division, the seeds are:

Saskatchewan Rush (11-7) San Diego Seals (10-8) Calgary Roughnecks (10-8) Colorado Mammoth (6-12)

The higher seeds will host each game in the first two rounds. Buffalo finished with the best record, is the top seed and has home-field advantage throughout playoffs. Here is the bracket:

East Division Semifinals

No. 4 New England Black Wolves at No. 1 Buffalo Bandits

No. 3 Toronto Rock at No. 2 Georgia Swarm

West Division Semifinals

No. 4 Colorado Mammoth at No. 1 Saskatchewan Rush

No. 3 Calgary Roughnecks at No. 2 San Diego Seals

Of the two teams that advance to the NLL Finals, the one with the better regular-season record will host Games 1 and 3.

National Lacrosse League: 2019 Playoffs schedule

NLL playoff games will take place on between Friday and Monday each weekend for the next month, beginning with the division semifinals this weekend. All times Eastern:

Friday, May 3

Colorado Mammoth vs. Saskatchewan Rush, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

New England Black Wolves vs. Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 6

Toronto Rock vs. Georgia Swarm, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary Roughnecks vs. San Diego Seals, 10:30 p.m.

East and West Division Finals: May 10-13 TBD

NLL Finals Game 1: May 17-20 TBD

NLL Finals Game 2: May 24-27 TBD

NLL Finals Game 3 (If necessary): May 31-June 3 TBD

National Lacrosse League: How to Watch and stream every 2019 playoff game

Stream National Lacrosse League games for the entire playoffs on B/R Live. Watching via a pay-per-view purchase, monthly, or season pass gives you access to watch the game live as well as stream a full replay, available shortly after each game concludes.

For the first round, find direct links to watch every game below. Division finals and NLL finals will be available as the matchups are set.

East Division Semifinals

Watch New England Black Wolves vs. Buffalo Bandits on B/R Live

Watch Toronto Rock vs. Georgia Swarm on B/R Live

West Division Semifinals

Watch Colorado Mammoth vs. Saskatchewan Rush on B/R Live

Watch Calgary Roughnecks vs. San Diego Seals on B/R Live

National Lacrosse League: 2019 Playoffs preview, team matchups, highlights

East Division Semifinals

No. 4 New England Black Wolves at No. 1 Buffalo Bandits

Buffalo won both regular-season meetings between the teams, outscoring New England 27-11. Scoring is what the Bandits do, as they led the league with 244 goals, 14 more than the next closest team. Dhane Smith and Corey Small lead the Bandits’ attack, with Smith leading the team with 102 total points and Small leading with 36 goals.

On the other bench, the Black Wolves will have to stay out the penalty box to have any chance of pulling the upset. They collected the third-most penalty minutes in the league and by far the highest for any playoff team. Fifteen-year NLL veteran Callum Crawford is still that dude in New England, scoring the most goals in the league this season with 48 and finishing second in points with 109. The Black Wolves will have to make a concerted effort to get him as many quality chances in front of goal as possible and then ride his wave once he gets hot.

No. 3 Toronto Rock at No. 2 Georgia Swarm

2017 NLL champions Georgia took two out of three from Toronto in the regular season, with the teams splitting two close games during the winter followed by a 14-5 Swarm win in March.

"We’ve kind of built a pretty solid rivalry with Toronto," Georgia captain Jordan MacIntosh said. "Really, really talented team, huge offensive guys. ... They’re a great team. We’ve played them enough, I feel like both sides have a pretty good scout on each other. Usually when it comes down to them, it’s just can we limit their big guns from scoring a bunch of goals on us, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on this week."

Those big guns MacIntosh referenced are Tom Schreiber, Bob Hellyer, and Adam Jones, the Rock’s three top scorers, combining for 90 goals and 146 among them.

Forwards Lyle Thompson and Randy Staats head up the Swarm attack that finished second in goals behind the Bandits this season.

The Swarm will have the advantage of extra preparation after a bye on their schedule last week. It’s a setup that can be good to get more rest and preparation but dangerous to fall out of rhythm.

"It’s great on bye weeks to do a little self evaluation," MacIntosh said. "To go in and watch the game and really see where the defensive breakdowns are and how we can generate more scoring opportunities on offense. Some people will say it’s not great to have a bye week going into the playoffs, but I think for us, based on the last two games [two losses] it’s gonna be nice for us to watch ourselves, make those adjustments, and really dial them in."

West Division Semifinals

No. 4 Colorado Mammoth at No. 1 Saskatchewan Rush

The defending NLL Champion Rush continue their quest for a repeat beginning with Colorado. Saskatchewan swept the three-game season series against the Mammoth, including a 13-8 win last weekend that featured 11 goals in the first half.

The Mammoth will have its hands full with the Rush offense led by Mark Matthews, whose 105 points were 29 more than Colorado’s top scorer this season. Given the Mammoth was the second-lowest scoring team in the league this season, look for the team to try to slow down the pace against the Rush, use the shot clock, and try to be as efficient as possible in converting chances. If Colorado can do those things, the Mammoth will be in the game for four quarters and have a chance to win. As soon as it turns into a track meet, it’s advantage Rush.

No. 3 Calgary Roughnecks at No. 2 San Diego Seals

The Seals have been the feel-good story and surprise in the National Lacrosse League this season. The expansion side spent most of the season at or near the top of the West division before finishing second. It’s a mix of both very young and very experienced players, who have come together to form a legitimate contender. But they know there’s still plenty of work to be done to achieve their goal.

"Definitely consistency," said Dan Dawson, the Seals captain who is in his 18th season in the NLL. "We know that consistency is what makes you a championship team, and we’re not there yet. We got a lot to work on. We’ve put ourselves in a good position, but by no means are we satisfied. We got a lot that we need to clean up, and we’re still learning as we go."

San Diego’s month of April was not kind, as the team lost Austin Staats, likely the NLL Rookie of the Year, to a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. And to add insult to injury, the Seals had a packed schedule of five games in 22 days, the majority coming after Staats went down, and went 1-4.

Dawson, who leads the team with 88 points, will have the task of helping the team pick up the goals and dynamic play Staats produced every night.

In their way is the Roughnecks high-scoring duo of Dane Dobbie and Curtis Dickson. Dobbie’s 115 points (47 goals, 68 assists) were the most in the NLL this season, and Dickson poured in 35 goals as well. The Seals won two of three against Calgary during the regular season.