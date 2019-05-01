1 Nightmare Matchup for Each of the UFC's Biggest Stars

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Most of the UFC's brightest stars stand atop their respective divisions currently, and they look to be stable as title holders as they look down upon the rest from their perch. They are stars because of their skills and personality.

But who makes them toss and turn at night? Who waits in the wings for their chance to strip them of the gold around their waist?

The UFC is filled with amazing talent and the sport can change on a dime. One punch, one submission. That's all it takes. One good night from a challenger who has all the skills and the right gameplan. It is remarkably difficult to become the champion of the world, and it is even a tougher task to keep the belt as everyone studies your every move.

And there are perfect foils working their way up the ranks trying to get their shot.

That is who we are here to identify. Those fighters and contenders who matchup well with these stars and pose the most significant threats. To find the fighters ready to steal their thunder. So, let's get to work and highlight those fighters.

These are the nightmare matchups for each of the UFC's brightest stars.