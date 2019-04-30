Video: Marco Rubio Calls Josh Rosen 'Most Talented' Dolphins QB Since Dan Marino

Mark Brown 176130/Getty Images

Add Florida Senator Marco Rubio to the list of people who like the Miami Dolphins' trade for ex-Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

TMZ Sports solicited an opinion from Rubio, who called Rosen the "most talented passer" the team has seen since Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino retired in 2000.

Granted, the team has played quarterback roulette over the past two decades, with 10 different signal-callers leading the Fins in passing since Marino's retirement.

However, Rosen is arguably the most talented of the bunch, which includes Ryan Tannehill, Jay Fielder and others. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Rosen eighth overall on his 2018 NFL draft big board, and Pro Football Focus listed him sixth.

Rubio also cited Rosen's team-friendly contract and the low price tag for the quarterback as reasons to support the move.

Per Over the Cap, Rosen has three years and $6,239,388 left on his deal, which he signed after Arizona took him 10th overall in 2018. Plus, the Dolphins only gave up a late second-round pick (No. 62 overall) and a 2020 fifth-rounder in the deal.

It's a low-risk, high-reward transaction for the Dolphins, who can keep Rosen for the remainder of his rookie deal or look for a new quarterback in 2020 if they so choose.

Miami's offseason team activities begin on Monday, May 13.