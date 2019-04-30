Philip Rivers Contract Extension Has 'No Firm Timetable,' Chargers GM Says

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers are apparently in no rush to sign franchise quarterback Philip Rivers to an extension even though he is entering the final year of his contract.

"I don't really have a timetable on it," general manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday on NFL Network. "We wanted to get through free agency, get through the draft, see where we are right now and we'll look at it from here and through the draft. But I really don't have any firm timetable on it. I'm very comfortable where we are right now. We'll talk with everybody and see where we are."

Although there is no timetable, the Chargers will likely still sign him to a longer deal at some point.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted the team has "made it clear" it will do just that even though it was a potential trade suitor for quarterback Josh Rosen before the Arizona Cardinals shipped him to the Miami Dolphins.

Telesco also said Rivers "has a lot of good football in front of him" while calling him "our leader."

According to Herbie Teope of NFL.com, the Chargers have $15 million in available salary cap space to help them secure Rivers' long-term future.

While Rivers is 37 years old, he showed few signs of slowing in 2018 and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading the team to a 12-4 record. It marked the sixth straight year the eight-time Pro Bowler threw for more than 4,000 yards.

The future Hall of Famer is still looking for his first Lombardi Trophy, and all signs indicate he will have multiple years to change that with the Chargers given Telesco's comments.