NBA Rumors: Mavericks Will Target Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton in Free Agency

After finding a new franchise cornerstone in Luka Doncic this past season, the Dallas Mavericks have big hopes for free agency this summer to boost their surrounding talent.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Mavs are looking for "shooters, athleticism and veterans." Stein mentioned Khris Middleton and Kemba Walker as two of their top targets.

The Mavericks should have ample salary-cap space to sign free agents. They currently have only $45.9 million in guaranteed salary on their books for next season, per Basketball Insiders, although they'll also have to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis this summer.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA's projected salary cap for 2019-20 is $109 million, while the luxury-tax threshold is projected to be $132 million.

Stein said the Mavs are hopeful they will have a shot at signing one of either Middleton or Walker.

Dallas is already one of the most intriguing teams heading into next season with Doncic looking like a star during his rookie campaign and Porzingis poised to return from a torn ACL.

Middleton would seem like a more logical fit with the Mavs because Doncic proved last season he is an excellent ball-handler and facilitator. Walker has been the do-it-all star for the Charlotte Hornets over the past eight seasons.

Three-point shooting was an area of weakness for the Mavericks in 2018-19. They tied the New York Knicks for the NBA's third-worst clip (34.0 percent) from behind the arc.

Middleton is a career 38.8 percent shooter from three-point range. Walker set a career high with 25.6 points per game this season and is a career 35.7 percent shooter from deep.