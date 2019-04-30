Tiger Woods Sent Video to Harold Varner's Friend Fighting Cancer Before Masters

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Before winning the 2019 Masters, Tiger Woods made one person's dream come true with a short video of encouragement.

The day before the first major of the year, Woods sent a 17-second video to Daniel Meggs—a former collegiate golfer who has been diagnosed with colon cancer—at the request of fellow PGA Tour golfer Harold Varner III.

"Hey, Daniel. I know you're going through a difficult time,'' Woods said in the video, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "But I just want you to know that I'm pulling for you. Stay strong and keep fighting. That's the most important thing. Never give up hope. You're an inspiration to all of us. Just keep hanging in there, all right. Take care, dude."

As Varner tells it, Meggs really appreciated the video.

"He said, 'Well, I can die now,'" Varner said. "We were laughing, and he was like, 'No, man, it's really cool. I needed this.'"

While these two friends were far from the only ones cheering on Woods throughout the week, they might have had more of an emotional attachment than anyone.