House of Highlights' Moment of the Year to Be Included in 2019 NBA Awards Show

House of Highlights' Moment of the Year to Be Included in 2019 NBA Awards ShowApril 30, 2019
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
The 2019 NBA Awards Show is going to feature the announcement of the House of Highlights' Moment of the Year as voted by the fans.
A field of 20 nominees will be reduced to five finalists through voting on the House of Highlights' official Instagram story over the next several weeks. Beginning May 12, fans will determine which of the five moments left standing will take home the hardware June 24 during the league's annual awards show.
Here's a look at the 20 moments in contention (click each link to watch the play/moment):
- Derrick Jones Jr.'s alley-oop against the Raptors
- Derrick Rose drops a career-high 50 against the Jazz and gets emotional during postgame interview
- LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list
- Dwyane Wade's miraculous three-pointer to knock off the Warriors
- James Harden hits a three with one second left in overtime to top Golden State
- Jeremy Lamb's half-court heave beats the buzzer and the Raptors
- Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic hits a game-tying three-pointer that took less than 0.6 seconds to pull off
- After an 11-year-old fan gives Giannis Antetokounmpo some original artwork, the Greek Freak repays her with an emotional embrace
- James Harden becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in 32 consecutive games
- Giannis Antetokounmpo finishes off a Steph Curry bounce-pass alley-oop
- Chris Paul shakes a defender with a crossover that leads to a wide-open three
- Rajon Rondo's triumphant return to Boston ends with a buzzer-beater
- Clippers sixth man Lou Williams sets the NBA record for career points off the bench
- In his final NBA game, Dwyane Wade posts a triple-double in front of close friends CP3, LeBron and Melo
- Clippers head coach Doc Rivers grabs the mic in Los Angeles to recognize Dirk Nowitzki's last game in L.A.
- Russell Westbrook posts a 20/20/20 triple-double
- 'Headband Klay' Thompson breaks NBA record for most three-pointers in a game
- D'Angelo Russell scores a career-high 44 to help the Nets erase a 28-point Sacramento lead
- Kawhi Leonard uses his sixth sense in The Six to come up with a no-look steal
- Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic go back-and-forth at the end of a thrilling game
Bleacher Report's House of Highlights has over 12.7 million Instagram followers and nearly 900,000 on YouTube and Twitter.
The 2019 NBA Awards Show will air June 24 on TNT at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.