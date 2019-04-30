House of Highlights' Moment of the Year to Be Included in 2019 NBA Awards Show

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA Awards Show is going to feature the announcement of the House of Highlights' Moment of the Year as voted by the fans.

A field of 20 nominees will be reduced to five finalists through voting on the House of Highlights' official Instagram story over the next several weeks. Beginning May 12, fans will determine which of the five moments left standing will take home the hardware June 24 during the league's annual awards show.

Here's a look at the 20 moments in contention (click each link to watch the play/moment):

Bleacher Report's House of Highlights has over 12.7 million Instagram followers and nearly 900,000 on YouTube and Twitter.

The 2019 NBA Awards Show will air June 24 on TNT at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.