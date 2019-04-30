Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart to Recruit Urban Meyer If USC Struggles in 2019

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Reggie Bush told Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times (h/t Brett McMurphy of Stadium) that he and Matt Leinart would "recruit" former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to be USC's head honcho if the Trojans struggle under Clay Helton in 2019.

"We'll definitely be recruiting him," Bush said. "What makes you think we won't be recruiters? Nothing is off the table."

