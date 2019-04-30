IPL Results 2019: Latest Run-Scorers, Points Table After Bangalore vs. Royals

Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

There were extraordinary scenes as Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals was abandoned after rain triggered a reduced-over match in the 2019 Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Torrential rain turned the game into a five-over shootout, with the Chinnaswamy Stadium remaining packed for the conclusion. The boundary was peppered by both teams, but further bad weather forced the sides to share a point as the rain fell again.

The no-contest means RCB's season is over as they are unable to progress from the bottom of the standings into a play-off berth, while RR still can make the top four.

IPL Latest Standings (Games played, points, net run rate)

1. Delhi Capitals: 12, 16, +0.233

2. Chennai Super Kings: 12, 16, -0.113

3. Mumbai Indians: 12, 14, +0.347

4: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 12, 12, +0.709

5. Rajasthan Royals: 13, 11, -0.321

6. Kolkata Knight Riders: 12, 10, +0.1

7. Kings XI Punjab: 12, 10, -0.296

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 13, 9, -0.694

Top Run-Scorers (Averages)

1. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 692 (69.20)

2. KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 520 (57.77)

3. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 486 (69.42)

4. Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals: 451 (41.00)

5. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 448 (34.46)

6. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab: 448 (44.80)

Schedule

Wednesday: CSK vs. DC

Thursday: MI vs. SRH

Friday: KXIP vs. KKR

All statistics, per the IPL's official website.

Tuesday Recap

Fans were on their feet as the players treated them to a dramatic game despite the inclement conditions in Bangalore. Play finally got under way as the weather settled, and the Royals opted to bowl as they looked for quick success.

RCB were in trouble after finding the boundary from the opening deliveries, and Shreyas Gopal was the bowling hero as he collected a dramatic hat-trick.

The all-rounder claimed the consecutive wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis, with captain Steven Smith celebrating with his right-handed leg-breaker as he caught the hat-trick ball.

Wickets tumbled as RCB swung wildly in order to hit boundaries, and the hosts reached 62 for seven during their five overs at the crease.

The IPL highlighted Gopal's display in the first innings:

RR protected their wicket with aplomb, but their lack of adrenaline kept them just outside the required run rate.

Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone combined for 29 from 16 balls, and the home supporters were nervous as their bowlers failed to take a wicket. A huge six by Samson silenced the crowd, and the Royals reached 40 without loss as they picked up their pace towards their target.

The visitors needed 23 from the final two overs, and Kohli spread the field as they tempted their opponents to smash the ball.

Samson was caught for 28 by Pawan Negi, but then the skies opened once again as rain forced the covers to be brought on and ended the game in a no-contest.