Full List of 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Team Representatives

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NBA draft lottery is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, with teams hoping to land in a position to draft young potential stars like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant or RJ Barrett, among others.

Part of the fun of the lottery, however, are the personalities each franchise sends to represent it. Below, we'll list every team's representative and draft odds for next Tuesday's crucial event.

New York Knicks

Lottery Odds: 14 percent

Representative: Patrick Ewing, former Knicks player

The Knicks will have Ewing, a Hall of Fame center and Knicks legend, representing them at arguably the biggest lottery for the team since they won it in 1985 and drafted Ewing.

At stake is the opportunity to draft Zion Williamson or perhaps trade the rights to a team like the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis. And Ewing will be there as New York hopes to strike gold.

"Patrick is a huge part of our team's history and we're thrilled to have number 33 represent the franchise at this year’s draft lottery," Knicks president Steve Mills said in a statement in April, per Alaa Abdeldaiem of SI.com. "Patrick's connection to the lottery is well documented, and we're proud to have one of the all-time Knicks greats sit on the dais on behalf of the team, the city and the fans."

Ewing is currently the head coach of the Georgetown men's basketball team. But for one night, he'll be New York's good-luck charm.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Lottery Odds: 14 percent

Representative: Nick Gilbert, son of team owner

Winning the lottery would be huge for the Cavaliers, as they look to add a superstar next to promising young point guard Collin Sexton, veteran power forward Kevin Love and young role players Cedi Osman and Larry Nance Jr.

Nick Gilbert, team owner Dan Gilbert's son, has brought the team luck before, serving as the representative in 2011 and 2013 when the Cavs ended up with the top overall pick.

Phoenix Suns

Lottery Odds: 14 percent

Representative: DeAndre Ayton, current Suns player

The Suns have spent most of this decade in the lottery, but the future appears to be bright with a core of Devin Booker, Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Josh Jackson. Adding another legitimate star would be huge, however, as the Suns look to climb out of the lottery once and for all.

Ayton, the top overall pick from last year, will be hoping lighting strikes twice in a row for Phoenix.

Chicago Bulls

Lottery Odds: 12.5 percent

Representative: Horace Grant, special adviser to the president and COO

The Bulls have a promising core built around Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. The team lacks a true superstar, however, which would be remedied if it won the 2019 lottery.

Former Bulls star Grant will be hoping his championship pedigree rubs off and results in an opportunity to draft a special player who will put the organization back on the path to playoff success.

Atlanta Hawks

Lottery Odds: 10.5 percent

Representative: Jami Gertz, ownership group

The Hawks are a team on the rise, with Trae Young emerging as a future star during his rookie season and John Collins, Taurean Prince and Kevin Huerter forming a promising supporting cast around him. The combination of Young and Williamson would be excellent theater and give the Hawks one of the league's best young one-two punches.

Washington Wizards

Lottery Odds: 9.0 percent

Representative: Raul Fernandez, vice chairman

The Wizards are a team at a crossroads. On one hand, they still have star shooting guard Bradley Beal, while John Wall—who may not even play next season after rupturing his Achilles—is under contract through the 2021-22 season (with a player option for the 2022-23 season). On the other hand, that duo has yet to lead the Wizards past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Wizards could choose to explore the trade market for Beal and build around young players, hoping to get out from under Wall's enormous contract as well. But if they win the lottery, they may instead stick with their veteran backcourt and hope Williamson makes an instant impact.

It will be a fascinating offseason in Washington.

New Orleans Pelicans

Lottery Odds: 6.0 percent

Representative: Alvin Gentry, head coach

This offseason, all eyes will be on the Pelicans, who could end up with the No. 1 pick regardless of the lottery depending on how it shakes out. Davis will be on the move this summer, and the Pelicans will almost assuredly enter a rebuild around young players.

Gentry would surely love to have a young superstar to replace Davis.

Memphis Grizzlies

Lottery Odds: 6.0 percent

Representative: Elliot Perry, minority owner

Notes: This pick goes to the Celtics if it falls outside the top eight.

The Grizzlies may be fine losing their first-rounder this year, hoping to strike it big in the lottery in the seasons to come. Mike Conley Jr. will be a prime candidate to be traded to a veteran team as the priority in Memphis shifts to building around Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

Lottery Odds: 6.0 percent

Representative: CEO Cynthia Marshall

Notes: This pick will go to the Hawks if it lands outside the top five.

The Mavericks will be hoping the team's CEO, Cynt Marshall, brings them a bit of luck and moves them into a top-three selection. If the Mavericks remain at their current position or drop lower, this selection will go to the Hawks.

Adding a top prospect to go alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis would be huge for Dallas' rebuilding efforts.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Lottery Odds: 3.0 percent

Representative: Gersson Rosas, president of basketball operations

The Timberwolves will be looking to add another solid player to build around Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. The Wolves were one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA in 2018-19, even after the Jimmy Butler saga that saw him get traded, as Towns and Wiggins have yet to prove they can headline a contending team.

Winning the lottery would be an excellent first development for new team president Rosas as he looks to build that contender.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lottery Odds: 2.0 percent

Representative: Kyle Kuzma, current Lakers player

No team dealt with more drama last season than the Lakers in LeBron James' first campaign with the team. Now, finding a role player in the draft to support the King will be huge as the Lakers look to improve their roster and return to the postseason in 2019-20.

Charlotte Hornets

Lottery Odds: 1.0 percent

Representative: James Borrego, head coach

The Hornets could lose Kemba Walker to free agency this summer, so rebuilding through the draft will be key. They're unlikely to win the lottery but could still unearth a quality player in June.

Miami Heat

Lottery Odds: 1.0 percent

Representative: Alonzo Mourning, vice president, player programs

The Heat remain in NBA purgatory, with enough talent to stay in the playoff hunt each season but no true stars to make them a contender. They're far more likely at this point to rebuild through trades and free agency than the draft.

Philadelphia 76ers (From Sacramento)

Lottery Odds: 1.0 percent

Representative: Chris Heck, president

Notes: The Sixers will receive the Kings' pick if it is No. 1 overall. Otherwise, it goes to the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers have the longest of long shots to win the lottery, but it would be a coup for them if they did. The team's future remains uncertain, with Tobias Harris hitting free agency this summer and Jimmy Butler expected to do the same. If the Sixers miraculously end up with the top pick, another path to building a title-contending team around young superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons would open up.

Boston Celtics (From Sacramento)

Lottery Odds: n/a

Representative: Rich Gotham, president

Notes: The Celtics will receive the Kings' pick unless it falls to No. 1 overall, in which case it would convey to the Sixers.

Boston will likely end up with this pick and could have two selections in the lottery if it also gets the Grizzlies' pick. Those picks could be huge for a team that could see players like Kyrie Irving and Al Horford depart in free agency, with Terry Rozier also a restricted free agent.

But with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward on the roster, the Celtics will have a strong core regardless. And they are expected to be major players in the Davis trade market, too, with their potential for multiple lottery picks another asset to dangle in those talks.