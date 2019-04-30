Donny Van De Beek's Goal Leads Ajax to Win vs. Tottenham in UCL Semi-Final

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Ajax defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on the road to claim a first-leg advantage in their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Donny van de Beek broke the deadlock after only 15 minutes as Ajax flew out of the blocks, and the Dutch side should have further punished the Premier League team in a frantic first half.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino switched his tactics and formation as the interval approached, and the home team were much more effective after the restart.

Ajax failed to keep possession with the same conviction late in the game, but the visitors were celebrating at the final whistle.

What's Next

The second leg of the semi-final will take place in Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 8. Spurs are set to be in Premier League action at Bournemouth on Saturday, and Ajax face Willem II in the KNVB cup final on Sunday.

