0 of 11

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL draft has come and gone. Starting with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and ending with UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson (both of whom landed with the Arizona Cardinals), we now know where all 254 draft picks will begin their professional careers.

Never mind all the undrafted free agents who have signed since.

Of course, no sooner did the draft end than assessments of it and this year's rookie class began—whether draft grades or winners and losers.

That's all well and good. But here at Bleacher Report, we're looking ahead by handing out some imaginary hardware to the players we believe will be the best (and worst) of the Class of 2019.

So, whether it's the Rookie of the Year or the class's biggest flop, buckle up. It's time for Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Rookie Awards.

Note: The writers who participated in this panel are NFL Analyst Gary Davenport, NFL Features Lead Writer Tyler Dunne, NFL National Lead Writer Mike Freeman, NFL Analyst Brad Gagnon, NFL Draft Lead Writer Matt Miller, NFL Analyst Brent Sobleski and NFL National Lead Writer Mike Tanier.