Which NFL Rookies Will Be Immediate Matchup Nightmares?

The 2019 NFL draft brought three days worth of entertainment and inspirational stories. While players saw their dreams come true, organizations and fans were filled with optimism for the future.

There were 256 players who heard their name called, and countless more earned opportunities as undrafted free agents. Franchises will be changed as this fresh talent develops over time.

Not all draft classes will be equal, though. Some hauls will bring significant returns right away, while others will take years to bear out, if at all.

We've identified 10 rookies primed to be immediate nightmare matchups based on their individual talent and new surrounding situation. Being put in a position to excel can make or break a career, and each of these individuals are set up for success right away.

We have a long way to go before the start of the 2019 season, but there already appear to be a few rookies with the talent and circumstances to become immediate mismatches. We're going to examine the top 10 here.