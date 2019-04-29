Josh Rosen Rumors: Patriots Explored Trade with Cardinals Before Dolphins Deal

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins landed quarterback Josh Rosen in a draft-day trade, but reportedly they weren't the only ones interested.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, there was interest from other teams, including the New England Patriots.

This potentially helped drive the price up on the Dolphins, who forfeited a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick for Rosen. Regardless of whether or not he starts in Week 1, Miami now has a franchise quarterback after letting Ryan Tannehill go in the offseason.

Of course, there were limited trade options for the Cardinals, who waited until after selecting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick before increasing trade discussions for Rosen.

As Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated detailed, general manager Steve Keim only considered the New England Patriots as an option after the New York Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6. Keim reportedly asked Rosen’s agent, Ryan Williams, to gauge the interest around the league.

It seems the Patriots did have genuine interest in making Rosen an heir to Tom Brady, but the team couldn't complete a deal.

They ended up selecting Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round after the Dolphins completed their trade.

While New England might have had to beat Miami's deal, they could have potentially gotten a steal in Rosen, a player who clearly has plenty of talent as the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL draft and could have learned from a future Hall of Famer.

On the other hand, Brady doesn't seem to be slowing down despite being 41 years old.

If all the Patriots need is a backup, they are better off with four years of Stidham on a fourth-round pick's salary.