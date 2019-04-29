Christian Dawkins: Sean Miller 'Fronted' Deal to Get Deandre Ayton to Arizona

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball coach Sean Miller allegedly "fronted" a deal that would steer Deandre Ayton to his program when the Phoenix Suns big man was a highly regarded recruit.

On Monday, Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported jurors in the federal criminal trial regarding college basketball corruption heard a wiretap revealing as much.

Defendant Christian Dawkins—who was a former runner for former NBA agent Andy Miller—told business partner Munish Sood that Sean Miller "fronted" the deal involving Ayton on a telephone call that FBI wiretaps intercepted in June 2017.

Ayton was a 5-star recruit and the No. 4 overall player in the class of 2017, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He played one season at Arizona and averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while earning Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 tournament MVP and consensus All-American honors.

Phoenix selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Schlabach explained Dawkins and Sood were talking about the cost of signing Ayton as a client with their sports management company following his collegiate career on the intercepted call.

"It's going to be more money than what they, what Book said, I mean because I talked to Sean," Dawkins said. "Sean's the one that fronted that deal. So it's going to be some money, but I mean we'll figure that out."

The "Book" he referenced was former Arizona associate head coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who Sood testified accepted payments to steer Wildcats players toward their sports management company if they helped recruit them as prospects.

This comes after Schlabach reported in February 2018 the FBI intercepted a call between Dawkins and Sean Miller that featured the head coach talking about a $100,000 payment during Ayton’s recruitment. Miller denied the report and paying for recruits.