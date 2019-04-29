Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins' Mom Sabrina Greenlee to Be Subject of New Film

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Sabrina Greenlee, the mother of Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins, will be the subject of a feature-length film, according to Variety's Justin Kroll.

"My mom has always put everyone before herself and sacrificed things unimaginable," Hopkins said. "Now it's time for people to see her true value and learn that giving up is not an option."

Greenlee was left permanently blind in her right eye and visually impaired in her left eye after a woman attacked her with boiling liquid in 2002. Greenlee's boyfriend, who was having an affair with the woman, left her at a gas station after the attack. In 2013, she told USA Today's Robert Klemko her boyfriend "left me there to die."

Kroll reported the movie about Greenlee will echo her life story as it focuses on a "young, single mother who is attacked and left for dead and finds herself in a battle to change the course of her life and stay on the new path she's created for herself and her four children."

The producers have selected a director and screenwriter for the picture, with its release date unknown.