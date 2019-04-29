Dolphins' Josh Rosen's Chip on His Shoulder Can't Get Bigger: 'I Might Tip Over'

Mark Brown 176130/Getty Images

Motivation clearly isn't an issue for Josh Rosen as he adjusts to his new surroundings in South Florida.

"I don't think my chip has got to grow anymore," Rosen said Monday in his first press conference as a member of the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe. "I might tip over."

Rosen added it "felt like [he] got drafted twice" after the Arizona Cardinals traded him to Miami.

In the weeks leading up to the 2019 NFL draft, many thought Rosen's days in Arizona were numbered with Kyler Murray emerging as the consensus favorite to be selected first overall.

On Thursday, the Cardinals picked Murray to be their franchise quarterback. On Friday, Rosen was on the move.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018, struggled mightily as a rookie. He threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games, and he ranked last in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among the 34 quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts, per Football Outsiders.

Immediately after announcing the team's acquisition of Rosen, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was noncommittal about whether the 22-year-old would be the Week 1 starter. Miami signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year, $11 million deal earlier in the offseason.

"I'll leave that up to [head coach Brian Flores]," Grier told reporters. "Brian will make those decisions. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been great. Great leader. The two of them will be good in the room."

While Grier's diplomatic response was understandable, Miami has little reason to start Fitzpatrick ahead of Rosen to open 2019.

The Dolphins are going nowhere next year, so they might as well give Rosen the keys to the offense now and turn the season into his personal revenge tour.

From a pragmatic perspective, Grier and Flores need to see what they have in Rosen.

His disappointing rookie year can be chalked up to typical NFL growing pains and a general indictment as to how bad the Cardinals collectively were. If he continues making the same mistakes into his second year, then Miami would need to think long and hard about whether he's the guy going forward.