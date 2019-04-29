2019 NFL Odds: Post-Draft Over/Under Regular-Season Win Totals Released

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The New England Patriots might have lost Rob Gronkowski this offseason, but oddsmakers in Las Vegas still see the defending Super Bowl champions as the NFL's top team heading into the 2019 regular season.

Caesars listed the Patriots' over/under at 11 wins for the upcoming year. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are tied for second at 10.5.

Gronkowski wasn't the only notable departure for the Patriots. Trey Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions, taking away New England's best defensive player in 2018.

Considering the Patriots have won at least 11 games every year since 2009, though, their over/under is about where you'd expect it to be.

The Cleveland Browns are almost at the exact opposite end of the spectrum. By hitting its projected win total, Cleveland would register its most victories since 2007.

Having said that, nine wins is a reasonable estimate for a team that went 7-8-1 in 2018 and has one of the top young quarterbacks in the league with Baker Mayfield. The Browns accelerated their playoff timeline by acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants and signing Sheldon Richardson and Morgan Burnett.

A nine-win season might actually be a disappointment given what fans are hoping to see from Cleveland.

Oddsmakers don't see No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray drastically impacting the Arizona Cardinals fortunes in 2019. With 5.5 wins, Arizona is tied with the New York Giants for the second-lowest over/under total.

Murray was excellent in his only season as a starter for Oklahoma, throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and winning the Heisman Trophy.

The skepticism around the Cardinals is justified, though. They're clearly in rebuilding mode and will likely start a rookie quarterback in Week 1 with a first-year NFL head coach in Kliff Kingsbury.

The San Francisco 49ers, who selected Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick, are pegged for a four-win improvement, but that isn't entirely down to the Ohio State pass-rusher.

Jimmy Garoppolo should be back healthy for the start of the regular season after a torn ACL limited him to three games in 2018. The 49ers also strengthened their defense by adding Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander.

San Francisco should be among those competing for a wild-card berth in the NFC.