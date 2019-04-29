Austin Rivers to Play in Rockets vs. Warriors Game 2 After Absence with Illness

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 20: Austin Rivers #25 of the Houston Rockets looks on during Game Three of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

After missing Game 1 with an illness, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers is expected to play Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, per Mark Berman of Fox 26. 

Rivers averaged 8.7 points per game in 47 appearances for the Rockets this season and made 46.2 percent of three-point attempts during five first-round games against the Utah Jazz.

       

