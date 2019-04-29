Austin Rivers to Play in Rockets vs. Warriors Game 2 After Absence with Illness

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

After missing Game 1 with an illness, Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers is expected to play Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday, per Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Rivers averaged 8.7 points per game in 47 appearances for the Rockets this season and made 46.2 percent of three-point attempts during five first-round games against the Utah Jazz.

