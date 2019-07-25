Jets Rumors: Quinnen Williams Last 1st-Round Pick to Agree to Rookie Contract

The New York Jets and first-round pick Quinnen Williams reportedly agreed to a rookie-scale contract Thursday as the team reports for training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He's the last first-round pick to agree to a rookie contract. 

Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft after a dominant sophomore season at Alabama. He recorded 71 tackles (19.5 for loss) and eight sacks on his way to winning the Outland Trophy and unanimous All-American honors.

"Dominant, fast, speed, furious, ready to go," Williams told Eric Allen of the team's official website of his playing style. "Ready to get out there and ready to get sacks. I'm a dominant force up front."

Not billed as an elite recruit when he arrived at Alabama and seldom-used in 2017, Williams emerged as the best player in a Tide defensive line that ranked among the best in college football. He'll join a young Jets defense that also includes Leonard Williams, Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley. Leonard Williams and Quinnen Williams trained together this offseason in Los Angeles.

"Just knowing that there are guys that believe in my play and believe I'm going to come in and be another tool, another asset and help the team win football games, be another dominant player up front is an amazing feeling," Williams said. "I have to back it up when I get there. I have to come in and be that No. 1 pick."

The Jets are expecting the Williamses to fortify their defensive line and perhaps be the building blocks of one of the NFL's premier defenses. Adams has already emerged as an elite option in the secondary, while Leonard Williams could be in line for a monster year in the final season of his rookie contract.

The Jets' deal with Quinnen Williams is guaranteed for four seasons. It also carries the option of a fifth year, which will pay him the average of the 10 highest-paid players at his position.

