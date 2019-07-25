Jets Rumors: Quinnen Williams Last 1st-Round Pick to Agree to Rookie Contract

"Just knowing that there are guys that believe in my play and believe I'm going to come in and be another tool, another asset and help the team win football games, be another dominant player up front is an amazing feeling," Williams said. "I have to back it up when I get there. I have to come in and be that No. 1 pick."
The Jets are expecting the Williamses to fortify their defensive line and perhaps be the building blocks of one of the NFL's premier defenses. Adams has already emerged as an elite option in the secondary, while Leonard Williams could be in line for a monster year in the final season of his rookie contract.
The Jets' deal with Quinnen Williams is guaranteed for four seasons. It also carries the option of a fifth year, which will pay him the average of the 10 highest-paid players at his position.
Quinnen Williams agrees to contract with Jets