Jets Rumors: Quinnen Williams Last 1st-Round Pick to Agree to Rookie Contract

The New York Jets and first-round pick Quinnen Williams reportedly agreed to a rookie-scale contract Thursday as the team reports for training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.



He's the last first-round pick to agree to a rookie contract.

Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft after a dominant sophomore season at Alabama. He recorded 71 tackles (19.5 for loss) and eight sacks on his way to winning the Outland Trophy and unanimous All-American honors.