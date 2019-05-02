2019 NBA Draft's Top 10 Frontcourt Prospects: Who’s Behind Zion Williamson?

1 of 10

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

PJ Washington looks more like a modern-day NBA big than he did this time last year.

The most notable improvements were made to his shooting and body. After he hit just 5-of-21 threes as a freshman, Washington sunk 42.3 percent of his 78 attempts this season and also raised his rebounding rate from 8.3 to 10.4 per 40 minutes.

He was still used mostly in the post (25.3 percent of his offense), where he generated 0.901 points per possession (70th percentile). The scouting report will highlight Washington's love for turning over his left shoulder into a hook from the left block (18-of-24).

Teammates also shot an outstanding 61.8 percent off his passes from the post, and coaches may continue featuring him there, even if it's to create looks for cutters and shooters.

He does show confidence in his ability to face up and attack, but he still needs work scoring on the move after he shot 9-of-22 on drives to the basket off closeouts.

His 66.3 percent free-throw mark also raises questions about Washington's outside touch and whether he's ready to start hitting threes at the next level.

His defensive results mixed together flashes of versatility and opponents scoring too easily around him. With a 7'2½" wingspan, he should have produced more than 1.7 blocks per 40 minutes, as well.