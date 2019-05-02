2019 NBA Draft's Top 10 Frontcourt Prospects: Who’s Behind Zion Williamson?May 2, 2019
Zion Williamson is the presumed No. 1 big and overall prospect, but the real question is how to assess the remaining frontcourt players in the 2019 NBA draft.
Each other member of our top 10 will draw consideration from lottery teams, even during a time when true power forwards and centers may be losing value. While only a few have high perceived ceilings, they all boast high floors that hint at lower levels of risk and futures as starting role players.
Though it's possible some withdraw their names from consideration later in the process, we ranked the top 10 frontcourt players eligible for the 2019 draft based on their NBA potential.
10. PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF, Sophomore)
PJ Washington looks more like a modern-day NBA big than he did this time last year.
The most notable improvements were made to his shooting and body. After he hit just 5-of-21 threes as a freshman, Washington sunk 42.3 percent of his 78 attempts this season and also raised his rebounding rate from 8.3 to 10.4 per 40 minutes.
He was still used mostly in the post (25.3 percent of his offense), where he generated 0.901 points per possession (70th percentile). The scouting report will highlight Washington's love for turning over his left shoulder into a hook from the left block (18-of-24).
Teammates also shot an outstanding 61.8 percent off his passes from the post, and coaches may continue featuring him there, even if it's to create looks for cutters and shooters.
He does show confidence in his ability to face up and attack, but he still needs work scoring on the move after he shot 9-of-22 on drives to the basket off closeouts.
His 66.3 percent free-throw mark also raises questions about Washington's outside touch and whether he's ready to start hitting threes at the next level.
His defensive results mixed together flashes of versatility and opponents scoring too easily around him. With a 7'2½" wingspan, he should have produced more than 1.7 blocks per 40 minutes, as well.
9. Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)
The 2018 SEC Player of the Year, Grant Williams took an even bigger step forward to win the award for a second consecutive season and build a solid first-round case for the 2019 draft.
He raised his true shooting percentage from 54.4 to 64.6 percent—the result of improved core skills and conditioning.
Equipped with spin moves and high-elevation fallaways, Williams became one of the nation's most efficient post scorers (1.173 PPP, 97th percentile), finishing 22-of-44 from the left block, 22-of-41 from the right block and 20-of-28 on flashes to the middle. His one-on-one moves inside the arc were also sharper, and he generated 1.129 PPP out of isolation (94th percentile).
His impressive basketball IQ also showed on passes and defense, and that just enhances his role-player potential.
The downside focuses on his older-school, back-to-the-basket game and 6'7" height as a power forward who lacks explosion. His 13.3 total rebounding percentage was a surprisingly low career best this season. And despite his improved shooting touch, he still finished just 7-of-23 on spot-up, non-dribble jumpers.
On the other hand, he's also just 20 years old, making him the same age as most sophomores despite completing his junior season for the Volunteers.
8. Sekou Doumbouya (France, SF/PF, 2000)
Sekou Doumbouya will have the project label during the draft, seeing as he's the youngest eligible prospect (turns 19 on Dec. 23) and enters the fray without significant production.
He's appealing because of his standout physical tools (6'8", 230 lbs) and the foot speed that allows him to guard both forward spots, though he'll have to clean up the occasional lapses and missed reads.
Otherwise, he's made noticeable progress as a shooter, hitting 35.7 percent of his threes in France since November 17. Doumbouya's jump shot looks fluid enough to inspire belief, particularly given his 76.5 percent free-throw mark.
In 33 games between Eurocup, Jeep Elite and Leaders Cup, he's also converted 58.7 percent of his two-pointers and displayed flashes of raw scoring versatility off drives and post-ups.
The eye test and numbers still suggest he's a year or two away from creating his own offense, consistently hitting jumpers or becoming a reliable defender. No assurance exists that any of those elements of his game will ever take off.
But the 18-year-old Doumbouya just has too much natural talent and time to improve. His effectiveness against pros overseas still deserves praise.
7. Bol Bol (Oregon, C, Freshman)
Doctors and medical reports will help determine Bol Bol's draft stock and final big-board ranking. He appeared well on his way toward becoming a top-10 pick—maybe even top-five—before fracturing a foot that will now be under the microscope during the predraft process.
Between the foot-injury history of bigs and Bol's scarily thin, long legs, some teams may determine the risk is too high.
Durability questions aside, the 7'2" center looked special offensively through nine games, averaging 21.0 points while going 13-of-25 on threes. Dating back to high school, Bol has had confidence in his distance shooting, and he'll turn heads with his effortless release and range if he's able to work out for teams.
He also showcased fluidity and coordination operating out of the post (22-of-39) with shake-and-bake fallaways over both shoulders.
Teams' assessments of Bol's defense will be a fascinating aspect of his evaluation. He sports a yawning 7'8" wingspan, which he used to block 3.6 shots per 40 minutes. However, he didn't always defend with a sense of urgency, and he was easy to bully down low—an issue for a center asked to anchor the paint.
Will his struggles with contact affect his ability to execute offensively or effectively protect the rim? And is his body, specifically the lower part, built to endure 82-game seasons?
The boom-or-bust prospect of 2019, Bol could slip outside the lottery or wind up going in top 10. A lot rides on the opinions of medical experts.
6. Cam Reddish (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Cam Reddish poses question marks for teams who must decide how to weigh his 35.6 field-goal percentage against his less-than-ideal role at Duke and the obvious talent he's showcased for years.
It should all balance out in the form of mid-lottery interest, and it's possible the universal need for forwards with shooting and defensive range boosts his value. The 6'8" swingman drilled 2.5 threes per game as a freshman while also flashing functional length and encouraging anticipation.
The biggest concern for Reddish was converting in traffic or under pressure, as he shot a dreadful 39.4 percent inside the arc, including 4-of-16 on runners and 47.3 percent on his attempts at the basket. On catch-and-shoot chances in the half court, he made 38.8 percent of his open looks but went just 20-of-97 (20.6 percent) when guarded.
On a positive note, he did generate 1.114 PPP on 44 pick-and-roll ball-handling possessions, showing some ability to make plays off the dribble when given a window.
5. Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga, PF/C, Junior)
Everyone likes Brandon Clarke. The challenge is determining the height of his ceiling and how to value him in the draft.
Already 22 years old and without a great deal of offensive skill, Clarke finished second in the country in player efficiency rating by playing to his strengths as a high-motor leaper.
He won't need ball-handling skill or shooting range to continue finding success as a transition weapon (1.312 PPP, 90th percentile), putback machine (1.563 PPP, 98th percentile), roll man (1.204 PPP, 78th percentile) and cutter (1.345 PPP, 82nd percentile). He's quick-twitch in terms of acceleration and bounce.
Early on, it's unlikely he'll be asked to put the ball down, make a play from behind the arc or go to work in the post. But he did flash promising glimpses when attacking closeouts (17-of-26) or displaying his post touch (1.14 PPP, 96th percentile). He also made a respectable 69.4 percent of his free throws.
Clarke could ultimately hold the most value on defense with his shot-blocking (4.5 per 40 minutes) and switching. He flies around in search of highlight plays on the ball while also demonstrating enough foot speed to slide around the perimeter.
Legitimate questions exist about the upside attached to a 22-year-old with a 6'8" frame who doesn't shoot or create. But the right team and role could optimize Clarke's athleticism and energy.
4. Jaxson Hayes (Texas, C, Freshman)
Jaxson Hayes will be in the mix for first true center drafted after turning heads with his size, athleticism, activity and efficiency.
His immediate and long-term roles are already defined and easy to picture. He'll be used almost exclusively to run and jump in transition (1.40 PPP, 95th percentile), roll to the hoop (1.429 PPP, 95th percentile), cut (1.569 PPP, 96th percentile), finish around the basket (1.581 PPP, 98th percentile) and protect the rim (3.8 blocks per 40 minutes), though his lateral mobility will come in handy for defensive switches, as well.
Hayes isn't a modern-day big able to stretch the floor or play off the dribble. He didn't make any jump shots all season while totaling just nine assists in 32 games. But as Mitchell Robinson showed during his rookie year with the New York Knicks, exciting value can still be tied to bigs capable of earning easy baskets and impacting games defensively with length, foot speed and anticipation.
It's worth noting Hayes did convert 17-of-29 post-ups and 74.0 percent of his free throws—potential signs he still has surprise offensive potential to unlock.
3. Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)
I'm buying Goga Bitadze's breakout season, which has seen him evolve into a more commanding inside scorer and a threatening shooter.
Concerns over his lateral quickness on defense seem overblown, assuming the 19-year-old can learn to pick up on some nuances. At the least, they shouldn't cloud his offensive development.
It's a rare, impressive feat for a teenager to average 12.1 points (54.8 percent FG) and 2.3 blocks in Euroleague play.
A 6'11" center who's mobile and able to make plays above the rim on both ends, Bitadze improved his hands and footwork this season while showing more finishing versatility around the basket. Going 23-of-60 on three-pointers (Euroleague and Adriatic League combined) has been an equally appealing accomplishment, even if the sample size remains small.
At this stage, he's still more of a post player and roll man. He doesn't project to play or guard any position but center. It wouldn't be surprising if a handful of teams just didn't see enough upside to consider him in the lottery.
But based on his effectiveness against quality competition this year, I'm betting on Bitadze's budding inside-out game to continue blossoming.
2. De'Andre Hunter (Virginia, SF/PF, Sophomore)
De'Andre Hunter helped himself in the national title game after his stock remained relatively steady throughout the season.
Previously viewed as a safe, non-sexy option in the extensive group behind Williamson, RJ Barrett and Ja Morant, Hunter should have moved closer toward the top of that secondary tier by scoring 27 points and locking down projected top-10 pick Jarrett Culver.
The 6'7", 225-pound forward will enter the league with strong physical tools for guarding wings, 4s and potentially smaller 5s. A textbook frame, defensive versatility and an impressive IQ point to defensive upside and a high floor, particularly when they're paired with his ability to shoot threes.
Hunter knocked down 43.8 percent of his deep tries as a sophomore, albeit on a limited sample size of 105 attempts in 38 games.
He did make subtle improvements as a post (1.018 PPP, 88th percentile) and isolation (0.93 PPP, 75th percentile) scorer, but he still lacks wiggle and shot-creating skill. The scouting report will advise opponents to force Hunter into putting the ball down. He made four runners all season and went 23-of-63 on dribble jump shots.
His 2.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per 40 minutes are also low for a projected role player, and he's old for his class (22 on Dec. 1).
1. Zion Williamson (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)
There's no question about the identity of the draft's top frontcourt prospect, just at what NBA position Zion Williamson will star.
The answer will depend on where he lands and with whom he's paired—the New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins or an unexpected surprise.
Williamson at small-ball center is most intriguing. Not many 5s can match his speed and agility, while his strength and explosiveness should help compensate for the inevitable height disadvantage.
Even at 6'7", Williamson scored more points around the basket than any player in the country while blocking 1.8 shots in 30.0 minutes per game.
But if he goes to a team with an established 5, he'll likely spend most of his time at power forward. Flashes of pick-and-roll ball-handling (1.273 PPP, 99th percentile) and driving will create mismatches against heavier-footed 4s. He'll also be a problem for hybrid forwards in the post (1.312 PPP, 99th percentile) and paint.
