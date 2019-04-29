NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Updated Stanley Cup Schedule and Round 2 Viewing Info

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Only one team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second round of the NHL playoffs, and it's one of the surprise teams this postseason.

After knocking off the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals in seven games in the opening round, the Carolina Hurricanes notched their second straight road win over the New York Islanders on Sunday.

All three other second-round series are tied at 1, so there could be some late excitement into next week to see which teams will advance to the conference finals.

2nd-Round Schedule

Monday, April 29

Game 3: St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, April 30

Game 3: Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, May 1

Game 3: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: St. Louis at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Thursday, May 2

Game 4: Boston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Friday, May 3

Game 4: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Dallas at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Saturday, May 4

Game 5: Columbus at Boston, 7:15 p.m., NBC

Game 5: Colorado at San Jose, TBD

Sunday, May 5

Game 5: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

Game 6: St. Louis at Dallas, TBD*

Monday, May 6

Game 6: Boston at Columbus, TBD*

Game 6: San Jose at Colorado, TBD*

Tuesday, May 7

Game 6: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBD*

Game 7: Dallas at St. Louis, TBD*

Wednesday, May 8

Game 7: Columbus at Boston, TBD*

Game 7: Colorado at San Jose, TBD*

Game 7: Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, TBD*

*If necessary. Games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live. All Times ET.

Monday Preview

If all four second-round series went the distance, then Monday would be the only day during the round with only one game. That's unlikely to happen, but there will be more days with multiple games ahead.

Monday's lone contest is a Game 3 matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars. It's the first game of the series to be played in Dallas.

The Blues and Stars traded wins in the first two games in St. Louis. The Blues notched a 3-2 win in Game 1, but the Stars bounced back with a 4-2 victory in Game 2.

It's been a competitive series thus far, and that's not a surprise. Each team won a six-game series in the first round, they were two of the best squads in the Central Division this season and they were separated by only two regular-season wins.

"It's going to be tight," Blues coach Craig Berube said, according to the Field Level Media (h/t ESPN.com). "Both teams play good defensive hockey, both goalies are playing well."

Although the Stars will have the home-ice advantage for Games 3 and 4, the Blues have had no issues playing on the road this postseason, as they won all three of their road matchups against the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

"We just want to build our own game, get better for every game," Dallas defenseman John Klingberg said, according to NHL.com's Jeff Miller. "We know how good the Blues are, and they're going to be desperate coming into our rink just as much as we were desperate in their building."

St. Louis also won 12 of its final 20 road games during the regular season, while only losing four games in regulation during that away stretch.

"We've been playing well on the road, especially in the playoffs," Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "We've had some success obviously playing Winnipeg. We feel confident going [into Dallas]. Another tough building to play in, but we feel confident off of what we were able to do last series."