Report: Tyreek Hill Could Be Placed on NFL's Commissioner Exempt List This Week

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly could be placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list as early as this week.

On Sunday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com cited a source who said the league is considering doing so after the NFL and players union received audiotape of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing their child's injuries in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation.

The ESPN report explained Hill would not be allowed to practice or participate in team activities if placed on the list.

"The designation is utilized as a way to keep a player off the field during the time period while the league reviews a charge or allegation and reaches a final conclusion on discipline, and it usually waits until the legal system concludes its process, which was just reopened in Kansas City last week after prosecutors received the audio from a local TV station," it noted.

Angie Ricono of KCTV5 reported on an 11-minute audio recording the outlet received that was said to be an "insurance policy" for Espinal. A person concerned about the child's well-being shared it with the news station.

Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star noted Espinal can be heard telling Hill the child is "terrified of you," and the wide receiver responded by saying, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h."

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Hill will not participate in team activities until the team further investigates, per Pryor.

According to Ricono, the station received the audio after Johnson County prosecutor Steve Howe held a press conference saying he believes there was a crime committed involving the child, but he didn't have enough evidence to formally charge Hill or anyone else.

Both Hill and Espinal lost custody of their child in separate Child Protective Services investigations, per Ricono.

The ESPN report noted Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said on Saturday the team was investigating the situation but did not have any information regarding potentially releasing Hill in the immediate future.