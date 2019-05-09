Dolphins 1st-Round Pick Christian Wilkins Agrees to Rookie Contract

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with first-round pick Christian Wilkins as well as four other draft picks.

The former Clemson defensive tackle wills start his career with a four-year deal that will come with a fifth-year option.

Wilkins was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the second of three Clemson defensive linemen selected within the first 20 picks. Along with Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence, this unit was a big reason the Tigers went 15-0 last season on the way to a national championship.

Although they won't be together in the NFL, Miami should be happy with what it has in Wilkins.

The 23-year-old tallied 51 tackles last season as an interior lineman, with 14 of them coming for a loss. He also added 5.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles on his way to being named first-team All-America by the Associated Press.

This was also far from a fluke season as Wilkins totaled 40.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks over the course of his four years.

The 6'3", 315-pound tackle has shown he can be an impact player against both the run and the pass, and he will now try to keep that going in the NFL.

It should also be a huge boost for Miami, which finished 29th in the NFL in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Wilkins should become an immediate contributor while helping the Dolphins go through what they hope will be a short rebuilding process.